AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – One man is behind bars Tuesday, charged in an Aiken armed robbery.

43-year-old Matthew Swift was arrested Monday and charged with Strong Armed Robbery.

Swift was arrested in connection with the August 19th armed robbery of the Green Light Express convenience store on Richland Avenue.

Investigators say Swift allegedly took money forcefully from the drawer of the register after paying for an item.

Swift is currently being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.