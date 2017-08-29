WJBF App update for Android users

By Published: Updated:

(WJBF) – Android users rejoice! The new WJBF News app is here!

Those that’ve already been using the WJBF app on Android phones should have received a notification leading them to download the all-new app.

If you did not receive the alert, go to the Google Play store, search for WJBF and download the new app.

Be sure to allow ‘push notifications’ once you install the app. That way you can stay up to date with the latest breaking news in the CSRA.

Once you have the new app, titled ‘WJBF News’, you can delete the old app, titled simply ‘WJBF’.

This change does NOT affect iPhone users.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s