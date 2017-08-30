American Red Cross breaks down how your donations are distributed to flood victims

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Tens of thousands of people have lost everything in the flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.

The Augusta chapter of the American Red Cross is stepping in to help.

If you’re wanting to lend a helping hand to flood victims, Executive Director Susan Everitt says money is what’s needed.

“Monetary donations are just the most effective way that we can get the products and the money to the people who are most in need,” said Everitt.

Monetary donations help provide things such as shelters and cots for victims.

Everitt says there’s also a process to get the money you donate from your wallet into the hands of those who need it.

“Another way is that it goes directly to the credit cards that we can provide to the families when they leave so that they can purchase the items that they need to get back on their feet,” said Everitt.

Assistance is also provided once flood victims work to rebuild what Harvey destroyed.

“When the people leave our shelters, they’re assigned case workers, if needed, and we continue to follow them and help provide resources for them. So, the money that you donate is going to help immediately in shelters and will also stay to follow through with the victims of Hurricane Harvey afterwards,” said Everitt.

The Augusta branch of the American Red Cross says donations along with volunteers are expected to be needed through November.

