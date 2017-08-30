Augusta branch of American Red Cross train volunteers to assist those displaced after Tropical Storm Harvey

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Tens of thousands of people are displaced from Tropical Storm Harvey.

Men and women at the Augusta branch of the American Red Cross are getting ready to lend a helping hand.

“Typically, when there’s a disaster, people want to help out but they don’t know how so the Red Cross is known for helping people so they call us first,” said Disaster Program Manager Mike Kimball.

Volunteers went through three hours of training on Wednesday and will soon be in shelters, helping the displaced any way they can.

“After they complete their training, they will be put on a list and when their deployment possibilities match up with what they need is in Texas or Louisiana then we will notify them,” said Kimball.

Volunteer William Cleveland knows first hand what it’s like helping families who’ve lost everything.

“Before I knew it, I was off to Katrina and I saw the devastation when I first flew in there It really put a burden upon my heart to help others,” said Cleveland.

After training, these volunteers will be equipped with the knowledge they need when they arrive to the disaster zones.

“It feels so good to provide food, shelter and clothing for them…just knowing that you’re making a difference in someone’s life,” said Cleveland.

If you’d like to volunteer, head to http://www.redcross.org