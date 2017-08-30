Augusta Marriott hosts clothing drive for Harvey victims

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Marriott is currently hosting a clothing drive for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

They’re taking in all manner of clothes including shirts, sweaters, pants, socks, shoes, you name it.

All you have to do is drop the clothes off that you want to donate at the front door of the hotel on 10th Street.

The hotel is coordinating with the Salvation Army to make sure the clothes get to those who need them.

Currently, they’ve gathered 4 large bins full of clothing in just 2 days.

The drive ends on Friday, September 8th.