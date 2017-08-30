AU’s Bass Fishing Club partners with Augusta’s branch of American Red Cross to raise awareness for Harvey victims

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta University Bass Fishing Club is doing its part in helping to raise awareness for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The team has partnered with Augusta’s branch of the American Red Cross for a viral video challenge.

The purpose is to challenge the hundreds of bass fishing clubs around the nation to go to their local red cross chapters to bring awareness to their communities and let people know how they can help.

“There are a lot of people affected who are directly connected with [bass fishing],” Augusta University Bass Fishing Club president Josh Rockefeller said. “I know several guys who fished in the national championship who are from Texas and the Houston area, so we want to be able to help in any way we can. Hopefully, we can make a movement and support these people who are in need of everybody’s help.”

If you are willing and able to donate, please click here.

For other ways to help, please click here.