Due to severe weather, several games have been moved up or pushed back in the CSRA this week. We’ll continue to update changes to this page.

Wednesday

Blackville-Hilda at Great Falls – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Pelion at Barnwell – 6 p.m.

McCormick at Southside Christian – 6:30 p.m.

Warren County at Harlem – 6:30 p.m.

Laney at Evans – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Orangeburg Wilkinson – 7:30 p.m.