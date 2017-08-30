(WJBF) – The concerns are growing about the overall cost of damage after Hurricane Harvey.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have a list of the costliest hurricanes in U.S. history.

Hurricane Katrina in 2005 was the most catastrophic, causing $160 billion dollars in damage.

That’s more than double 2012’s Hurricane Sandy, which is second, at just over $70 billion.

Hurricane Andrew is third, causing nearly $48 billion in damages when it makes landfall in South Florida in 1992.

In fourth place is 2008’s Hurricane Ike at just under $35 billion.

The damage cost for Hurricane Harvey looks to be costly but has not yet been ranked.