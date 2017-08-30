Costliest hurricanes in U.S. history

By Published:

(WJBF) – The concerns are growing about the overall cost of damage after Hurricane Harvey.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have a list of the costliest hurricanes in U.S. history.

Hurricane Katrina in 2005 was the most catastrophic, causing $160 billion dollars in damage.

That’s more than double 2012’s Hurricane Sandy, which is second, at just over $70 billion.

Hurricane Andrew is third, causing nearly $48 billion in damages when it makes landfall in South Florida in 1992.

In fourth place is 2008’s Hurricane Ike at just under $35 billion.

The damage cost for Hurricane Harvey looks to be costly but has not yet been ranked.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s