Local business owner stuck in Houston looks to find a way home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Raechel Bauman, a wife, mother of two, and business owner is waiting to return home after being trapped in Houston for nearly a week.

Bauman flew out to Houston on Thursday to visit her mom just three days before Harvey made landfall.

She even had plans to attend a Coldplay concert because she thought the hurricane was going to move further South.

Bauman says after watching there’s only one word to describe her experience.

“It’s just a sense of helplessness because people cant get in and they cant get out, and for me its just the fact of getting home,”

Although her mothers home did not experience any major flooding Bauman says the roads are impassible due to flooding leaving Bauman with no way out of Houston.

“I’m so thankful that we did not get flooded and that my mom didn’t lose anything,” Bauman says.

Bauman and her mother used an old map and a list of road closures to try and find the best route. While driving they passed the National guard whose tanker had broken down due to large objects on the road.

Bauman’s husband and two sons are waiting patiently for her arrival and it’s a feeling that Bauman says their family knows all too well.

“Even though we’re aren’t directly impacted by all of the devastation personally,we have been before.

“My husband and I were actually in Pensacola Florida when hurricane Ivan hit and we lost everything, Bauman says”

Bauman says the closest way out is to safely travel to Austin and then fly out to Atlanta.

“We’ll spend the night in Austin at a friends house because all the hotels are all full and we’ll get up early in the morning at three or four, get to the airport, and hopefully she can catch that 6 am flight.

According to the National Weather service roads will be closed for several days and more rain will continue throughout the week.

On September 1st, Bauman is set to celebrate the anniversary of her business, Salon 37. She says she wants to use the celebration as a time to collect donations such as toiletries to give to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Donations will be accepted at the salon located at 4497 Columbia Road in Martinez, Ga.