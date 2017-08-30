Oasis church looking to give to Hurricane Harvey

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Oasis Church in Hephzibah and Cadle Trucking LLC will be providing relief to those in Texas, following the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

If you want to help them contribute, you can deliver water, diapers, baby wipes, baby food, canned goods, hygiene products, cleaning wipes and medicine to the church located at 2228 Highway 88 in Hephzibah, Ga.

100 percent of the donations designated as “Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund” will go towards the cause.

You can also donate at www.myoasis.tv or call 706-592-2904.