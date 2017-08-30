Marshal’s office investigating illegal dumping across Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — Marshal Ramone Lamkin took office January 1st with a vision for Augusta.

“We said we want to be more proactive on the illegal dumping and help getting Augusta cleaner and safer,” Lamkin said.

Over the past few weeks, the Marshal’s Office found 195 tires on Lyman Street. That’s more than 5,000 pounds of rubber.

“We just want people to clean up behind themselves. Don’t take your trash to somebody else’s neighborhood and dump it,” he said.

After further investigation, deputies say they figured out that the tires were coming from S&M Tires on Spring Grove Drive.

Investigators questioned the owner of the business, Octavius Mack.

However, they say Mack wouldn’t cooperate and that he took off running.

“The deputy deployed his taser into Mack’s back. He was able to take the suspect into custody. It could have gone any kind of way. When you have someone running from you and fighting with you, things of that nature. That’s why we wanted to make sure that we give our deputies every tool possible to make sure they can do their job to the best of their ability,” Lamkin said.

Investigators say Mack was dumping the tires in this neighborhood because when he took over the business, there were already hundreds of tires on site.

“You have to pay money to dispose of those tires. Businesses collect money from the customers to dispose of the tires. But then they just don’t want to pay the money to the city to dispose of the tire. Ultimately, you’re saving money by taking the tires somewhere and dumping them illegally,” he said.

Lamkin adds that his office is still investigating other illegal dumping cases in Richmond County.

“I think it says a lot for the Marshal’s Office and for the staff. It’s nothing that I did. It’s the staff that we have. They’re going above and beyond,” Lamkin said.