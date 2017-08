McCormick, S.C. (WJBF) – McCormick Emergency Services will be taking donations for victims of Hurricane Harvey on Wednesday.

They’ll be at Food Lion in McCormick from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Volunteers say they’re looking for non-perishable foods, baby food, infant formula, diapers and personal hygiene products.

The donated items will be delivered on Thursday morning.