Richmond County’s missing to go up on city’s largest billboard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County investigators solve crimes that we report on here at NewsChannel 6 often. But another part of their job is to help families locate missing loved ones and bring them closure. One local pastor is taking a big step to help the Sheriff’s Office with bringing people home.

There are ten missing people in Richmond County and two additional people whose cases are considered a homicide with no body.

You might remember Pastor Angela Harden in her efforts to find LaTania Janell Carwell. Now, she’s hoping to find ALL of Richmond County’s missing.

“Sometimes it takes a picture. Oh, I remember that,” Pastor Harden recalled.

Dannette and Jeannette Millbrook. Two 16-year-olds last seen at 12th Street and MLK in 1990.

Sadie Edney, who in 1992 walked away from her personal care home on Clanton Road.

Judson Lee Fieldling, a 40-year-old man who left his mother’s home one afternoon and never returned.

They are the stories of Richmond County’s missing.

“Some of those cases that will be on that billboard, some people maybe have forgotten,” Harden explained. “Some of the family members might think that others have forgotten.”

The pastor and community activist told us she remembers and others will too and hopefully come up with tips as to where they might be when a new billboard goes up displaying all of their photos.

“It’s the largest billboard in our city,” she said.

Also on that billboard, which stands at Milledgeville Road and Deans Bridge Road, will be James Clyde Gramling, a 20-year-old man who left his south Augusta home riding a green four-wheeler.

And Timothy Elias Malpass, a blonde haired man with hazel eyes who never returned home too.

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said he encourages community help with these cases that span nearly three decades.

“I don’t think people realize with cases of public involvement that it really stirs the investigators’ tools that people out there know something, they’re just reluctant to share it,” Sheriff Roundtree told NewsChannel 6.

The Sheriff said sometimes people see their photos and report that they don’t want to be found. But others are still out there.

Marquis Lavoy Nunnally, missing since 1999.

Deborah Fortunato Dill was last seen on Woodbine Drive in 2006.

And then Marion Marquez Williams

and Jerry Dwayne Isenhour have been gone for five years.

But two cases are considered homicides. Preston Overton and LaTania Janell Carwell.

And Harden hopes people tell investigators about them too. They will join others on a $1,300 billboard going up with donations that will hopefully lead to reward dollars.

“Money talks. If it gets to be a certain amount, it will prompt somebody to say something. It’s sad, but it’s real,” Pastor Harden said.

The billboard should be up in about seven days, according to Harden. The billboard’s owner is donating the lights that will illuminate the billboard at night for free for three months.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps