S.C. Department of Public Safety to host recruiting event

WJBF STAFF Published: Updated:
Photos courtesy of South Carolina Highway Patrol

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety, SCDPS will host a seminar for anyone curious or interested in being a part of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The seminar will be on Aug.30 at Aiken Technical College located on 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway in Graniteville, S.C.

The starting time will be at 6 pm and it will end at 8 pm.

At the recruiters will discuss requirement, expectations, benefits, salary, and any other questions that attendees may have.

For more information please email schprecruiter@scdps.com .

