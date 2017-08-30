South Carolina requests no refugees from banned countries

By Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina has asked that no refugees be sent to the state from six countries covered in President Trump’s travel ban.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported Gov. Henry McMaster submitted the request to the office of Refugee Resettlement in the Department of Homeland Security.

South Carolina cites concerns about the vetting process for refugees from those countries.

The request by the Department of Social Services asks the federal government to block refugees from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The newspaper reported no one from those countries has been settled in South Carolina since January, when a family from Iran arrived.

McMaster noted that governors cannot block resettlement but can make requests on resettlement.

Gov. Nikki Haley made a similar request about Syrian refugees in 2015.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s