AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Relief supplies aren’t just going to human victims of the flooding.

Pets are being helped as well.

The Walton Way Vet Clinic is hosting a donation drive and they need your help.

They are looking for anything from food and treats to blankets and beds.

The clinic is teaming up with Brighter Side Roofing in North Augusta.

They’ll fill up a tractor trailer and take it to Texas.