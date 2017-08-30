WJBF Scholar Athlete: Aquinas’ Maggie Ristroph

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Maggie Ristroph has been the face of Aquinas volleyball for the past four seasons. The senior captain has been the starting setter since her freshman year.

Ristroph has earned first team All-Region honors for her play on the court, but she’s also one of the top students at Aquinas. She has finished in the top ten in her class each of her first three years.

“Mostly I guess it’s just no one likes to fail. and no one likes to just be mediocre,” Ristroph said. “I don’t want to end my high school career, or my volleyball career knowing I could have been better, so I always want to try to be the best I can be.”

“Maggie is consistent,” Aquinas volleyball coach Kari Rehnlund said. “She always shows up with a positive attitude and a sense of leadership. She also performs at a very high level, and in doing so she is a big role model for the other girls on the team.”

Ristroph said she’s not sure where she will go to college, but she plans to play volleyball.