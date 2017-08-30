Woman reported missing in Augusta

By Published:
Samantha Flowers, reported missing on August 30, 2017

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Investigators say Samantha Flowers, 34, has not been seen since she walked away from her personal care home on Floyd Drive in south Augusta around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts with an orange shirt and gray flip flops. Investigators say she is schizophrenic and a known drug user.

Anyone with any information should contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1026.

 

