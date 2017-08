SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina’s Department of Transportation has laid out its plan to fix state roads.

A new website lists the projects it plans to tackle now that lawmakers approved money for the work.

Under the plan, crews will improve 100 miles of highways each year for 10 years and replace about 375 bridges.

The plan also includes about a dozen interstate widening projects.

Half the money will go toward resurfacing state highways.