Aiken County searching for car chase suspects who opened fire

The Aiken County Sheriffs Office was searching for two suspects who opened fire during a car chase Thursday night.

Dispatch says  the chase started just before 8 p.m.  during a traffic stop at the BI-LO on Jefferson Davis Highway near Sudlow Lake Road.

The suspects, a white a man and woman, made it all the way to Silver Bluff and Atomic Roads until stopping the vehicle and running away.

The suspects fired shots at some point during the chase, but we cannot confirmation if they fired officers.

If you think you know who they are, you are asked to call 911 or the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office dispatch line at (803) 642 -1762.

