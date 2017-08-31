Aiken County searching for car chase suspects who opened fire

AIKEN, Sc. – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office was looking to two suspects following a char chase Thursday night.

Dispatch says the chase started just before 8 p.m. during a traffic stop at the BI-LO on Jefferson Davis Highway near Sudlow Lake Road.

The suspects, a white a man and woman, made it all the way to Silver Bluff and Atomic Roads until stopping the vehicle and running away.

The suspects fired shots at some point during the chase, but we cannot confirmation if they fired officers.

If you think you know who they are, you are asked to call 911 or the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office dispatch line at (803) 642 -1762.