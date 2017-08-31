Aiken County Sheriff’s Office breaks down “Most Wanted List,” share tools used to track down suspects

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office works around the clock to put criminals behind bars, but first they have to arrest offenders.

When investigators can’t find criminals, the suspects end up on the “Most Wanted” list.

Ten suspects are Aiken’s most wanted this week.

Captain Eric Abdullah says the list changes from week to week and is in no specific order, but it’s urgent that they get the bad guys behind bars.

“We need to try to bring some resolution to these cases and bring these individuals before the criminal justice system,” Captain Abdullah told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The suspects are wanted for a number of reasons, from breaking and entering a vehicle to murder.

The 2 most violent offenders this week are Christopher Brian Harmon and Dimitri Carter.

Carter has been wanted for nearly two months in connection to a murder on Avalon Lane in Clearwater, South Carolina.

“When you have investigations, where you are trying to find the suspect, you know sometimes it takes time.” Abdullah said.

For almost four months, Harmon has been on the list.

Harmon is wanted for sex crimes, kidnapping and carjacking.

“Our investigators, as well as our apprehension team have been trying to locate him, and we are looking for the public assistance in any information that would lead to his arrest.” Captain Abdullah told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Captain Abdullah says because the “Most Wanted” list is constantly changing, it’s not shared on the sheriff’s office website.

Still, making it more accessible to the public is something they are working on.

While the most important tool is information and tips from the public, investigators are going to popular social media networks to track down their most wanted.

“We do use social media on some cases, because it’s one of the fastest ways to spread information,” said Abdullah. “Because our followers share it and their friends and family share it, and so forth.”

Investigators can’t do their job without you, so if you have any information that could lead to an arrest call 803-642-1761 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.