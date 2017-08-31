Aiken Red Cross holds off on sending volunteers to Texas pending storm forming in Atlantic Ocean

Related Coverage Aiken Red Cross sends volunteers, equipment to assist with disaster relief in Texas

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Deploying Aiken area Red Cross volunteers has been put on hold for now.

The Red Cross says they are monitoring a storm forming in the Atlantic Ocean that could be headed towards South Carolina, but the hold could be lifted by the weekend.

However, earlier this week the organization sent 5 Aiken volunteers to Texas, with supplies and an emergency response vehicle.

“We’ve got a long list of names of people who are willing and able to and ready to deploy,” said Disaster Program Manager John Madrid. “So as soon as we get the green light we are going to send more people out the door.”

Since Monday, nearly than $5,000 dollars has been dropped-off by the community at the Aiken Red Cross offices.

Volunteers say that’s the most they raised in such a short period of time.

