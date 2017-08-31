ARC and Aiken meet for first time since 1975 on Game Night Live

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — After last year’s game was canceled due to inclement weather, Academy of Richmond County (ARC) and Aiken will play for the first time since 1975 on Friday night.

ARC (1-0) opened its season with a 41-6 rout of Westside in Lyle Burns’ first game as head coach, while Aiken (0-2) has lost its first two games under first-year head coach J.W. Montgomery.

“These kids need a big win,” Montgomery said. “They need to understand that hard work does pay off, and hopefully we can get that confidence and momentum.”

“I think a lot of people don’t expect us to win on Friday,” Burns said. “I feel like we showed last week that we matchup with them, and I think whoever plays the best on Friday will probably win the game.”

The Musketeers own a 13-1 lead in the all-time series.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on MeTV with John Hart and Ashley Brown on the call.