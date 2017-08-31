Cobb County to fire officer who told woman ‘We only kill black people’

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WSB-TV) – The Cobb County Police Department plans to fire an officer caught on camera telling a woman during a traffic stop, “We only kill black people.”

ABC affiliate Channel 2 Action News exclusively obtained dash-cam video that caught an officer’s interaction with a woman who said she was afraid to move her hands during a traffic stop.

“Remember, we only kill black people. We only kill black people, right?” the officer responds.

Cobb County police Chief Mike Register told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that after Channel 2 Action News submitted an open-records request, he and his command staff looked at the video and opened an internal investigation.

“There’s really no place for these types of comments in law enforcement,” Register said during a news conference Thursday. “In no context can I tolerate this type of language.”

Register said the officer heard on video is Lt. Greg Abbott.

According to Register, the recording is part of a DUI stop. The woman said she was hesitant to put her hands down to pick up a cellphone because she didn’t want to get shot.

“No matter what context it was said, it shouldn’t have been said,” Register said. “This badge should mean that there is justice and fairness for all and that is certainly what we strive to do here in Cobb County.”

Register said the recommendation is to fire Abbott and they are putting the plans into motion to make that happen.