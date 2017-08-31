Two local organizations team-up to help Hurricane Harvey victims

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – CSRA Local Gifts a Shop and Drop will be accepting donations for victims in Texas due to the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Along with the help of Walking Tall; Free Haircuts for Homeless, they are asking for non-perishable donations, such as wipes, crackers, socks, personal care items, bug spray, flip flops, tooth paste, and diapers.

If you would like to donate please bring your donations to, 521 Shartom Drive in Augusta, Ga. From 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Final donations will be taken on Aug.31.

Walking Tall; Free Haircuts for the Homeless

Walking Tall; Free Haircuts for the Homeless will be heading to Texas to help flood victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The ministry we leave Labor Day weekend and is asking that all donations be bottled water, bleach, diapers, toiletries, new socks, underwear and non-perishable foods.

They are taking donations at Just Julie’s located at 951 Pinelog Rd. in Aiken South Carolina.

Donations will be taken until 9 pm Thursday, Aug.30.

The ministry is looking to raise awareness and would like the support of the CSRA.

For more information on how you can donate please visit, www.walkingtall.life .