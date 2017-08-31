Local businesses around CSRA pitch in to borrow tractor trailer to help flood victims

North Augusta, Georgia (WJBF) – With Rowland Ford Funeral Home hosting, many businesses are along side loading up a tractor trailer full of supplies to send to flood victims in Texas.

“Our goal is we’re trying to fill up that truck with supplies to go and help those that have suffered tremendous loss over the last few days,” said Samuel Leverette, Owner of Brighter Side Roofing.

“You know when your neighbors are in trouble that’s when the other neighbors step up and start to help and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Michael Ford, Owner of Rowland Ford Funeral Home.

Since Monday local businesses have joined hands to help those in need. Packing all they can in (THIS) truck– blankets, paper towels diapers, bug spray, band aids, and water among other things.

“I’m pretty excited to be apart of this process, I know my family has family members that live down there in the Houston area so I feel like I’m loading up a trailer just for them,” Johnathon Kilpatrick, Director at Rowland Ford Funeral Home.

With a community stopping by to bring more goods, volunteers say the trailer should be full and ready to go by Saturday.

“Just an overwhelming outpouring of support from the community. I am just so thankful to have small part of it. It’s awesome to see the community come together and rally behind the folks in Texas like this,” Michael Ford , Owner of Rowland Ford Funeral Home.

“We hear a lot of bad things going on today but this is proof right here that we can all great together,” said Antonio Bridges, Brighter Side Roofing.

Working together, while helping those in need.

“You can prepare and prepare and prepare, but theirs no way to fully prepare those flood waters start to rise, and when these storm come ashore,” Michael Ford , Owner of Rowland Ford Funeral Home.

“Everyone should consider themselves, because it was Texas today, it could be South Carolina another day,” said Samuel Leverette, Owner of Brighter Side Roofing.

A donor appreciation cookout will be held Friday, September 1st at the Rowland Ford Funeral Home.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for everyone to attend that can bring an item to place in the tractor trailer.

Address:

Rowland Ford Funeral Home

637 W Martintown Rd, North Augusta, SC 29841