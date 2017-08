AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Midland Valley Fire Department is lending a hand to those in need in Texas.

They’re taking donations of bottled water, baby products and pet products for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Drop off points include:

Midland Valley Fire Dept on School St. in Bath

Aiken Appliance on Vaucluse Road (Open 9a-5p)

Carolina Outdoor on Richland Ave (Open 8a-5p)