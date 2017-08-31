Study shows no real costs savings bringing fleet work in-house

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The city of Augusta is still trying to find out if it can save money by getting into the auto repair business.

For years the city has hired private companies to work on its fleet.

A subcommittee looking into the issue got an analysis of the costs and whether it’s cheaper to create an in-house maintenance department

The the results were mixed.

At this particular point the numbers are close and depending on how you structure your budget the things you would like to decrease what things you would like to increase it;’s all relatively about the same,” said Takiyah Douse, the Director of Central Services.

The subcommittee will meet one more time before making a final recommendation to the full commission,