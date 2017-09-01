Clean and Beautiful plan faces opposition

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta is looking to come clean….. and beautiful.

The City Administrator recommending changes the the solid waste department to include creating an Augusta Clean and beautiful chapter.

The chapter would take the lead organizing city wide events to clean up the garden city.

The chapter would have a staff of three and with a budget of 200-thousand dollars, and that troubles some city leaders.

“I think Clean and beautiful is a good idea I’m just concerned about whether we’re going to move some employees where they currently are to make it happen I’m concerned about hiring three additional people if it’s three additional persons we got to hire I won’t support it,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

To cover the costs the city Administrator is recommending doing away wit the recycling perks program, where recyclers earn points for discounts at local businesses,

The full commission will take up the isssue Tuesday.