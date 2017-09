COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Columbia County Board of Commissioners, there is a temporary lane closure of the outside northbound lane of 436 S. Belair Road.

The road closure will be closed to prevent any thru traffic at the intersection.

Expect the lane to be closed from 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 to Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 3:00 p.m.