Local law enforcement agencies pull together to collect donations for Hurricane Harvey

Waynesboro, Ga. (WJBF)-Donations by the dozen, have poured into the Burke County Sheriff’s office to help those impacted by hurricane Harvey.

A donation trailer sits in front of the Sheriff’s office for those wanting to drop off items needed for evacuees staying in local shelters.

Their goal is to partner with other law enforcement agencies in an effort to fill an 18-wheeler donated to deliver the items to Houston.

Burke County Chief, Lewis Blanchard, says while monetary donations are important, there are specific items that are needed.

“We are making sure that we do our part to help participate we’re collecting things such as water, diapers, and t-shirts, those are our main needs,” Blanchard says.

Tommy Cohn moved to Waynesboro a year ago and filled his truck with donations after seeing a post on Facebook he felt compelled to help.

“With everything going on, the politics, the hate, and the madness, that’s not what this is about. We care about our neighbors, we don’t care about anything else. Its helping people out and it’s the right thing to do,” Cohn added.

The Richmond county Sheriff’s office is also taking donations along with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety and the Midville Police Department. Tommie Walker, A Burke County Sheriff’s Deputy, says helping those in need is not an option but rather a requirement.

“It’s part of our calling, it’s part of our job. We are here to serve and this is part of our duty to serve, not just in Burke County, but to serve our brothers and sisters across this great land and country. Even with all of the things that’s going on in the country it’s very important as law enforcement that we go over and beyond,” Walker says.

The Burke County Sheriff’s office and partnering agencies will be collecting items until 1 pm. The items will be sent out for delivery to Houston on Saturday. Items needed are listed below:

Socks

Diapers (Adults and Children)

Blankets

Bottled water

Paper products

T-Shirts (Large, XL, 2 & 3 XL)