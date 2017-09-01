Men who must undergo prostate cancer surgery may want to go with this modified route

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Older men diagnosed with prostate cancer can look into modified surgery that will help complications from the treatment. Bladder control impacts men who typically have traditional prostate cancer surgery. But there’s a new surgery being done right here at Augusta University Medical Center that uses robotics, that can reduce the recovery time it takes for post-surgery patients.

Raymond Guidry is in his late 60s. He told NewsChannel 6 when he went to apply for life insurance, the required blood test gave him the shock of his life.

“A normal prostate cancer reading is between 1 and 4. Mine was 10.8,” he said adding that it was elevated.

But a surgeon at the Georgia Cancer Center in Augusta listed several options for him. And Guidry, an educator now retired after three decades, began an extensive search with his wife for the treatment best for him.

“When my wife and I saw that it would provide survivor ability for 18 plus years, that was something that I was concerned about,” he said.

Prostate cancer surgery can wreak havoc on a man’s ability to control his bladder. But we spoke with a surgeon, Dr. Rabii Madi who is Director of Urology, Oncology and Robotic Surgery, who performs a modified surgery that speeds recovery time.

“20 to 25 percent of my patients never witnessed that problem versus less than 5 percent with the regular surgery. This is first,” he said adding that this is the first time these results have happened. “25 percent don’t leak or if they have the leakage it’s only for a few days and then they recover the urine control.”

Dr. Madi added he has performed regular prostate cancer surgery for more than a decade, but he modified it about two years ago. Erectile dysfunction can be a problem too, but he said urine control is better when robotic surgery is used by going through a man’s abdomen with one change.

“I keep all the structure surrounding the uretha, which is the urine channel, almost in tact. It’s called the Retzius-sparing surgery,” he said.

And although it’s the first surgery of his life, Guidry is relieved he came to the Georgia Cancer Center.

“What I’ve seen happen to some other people who I know who are dealing with the results of maybe not dealing with this soon enough has made me appreciate this man. Before I left his office, I said Dr. Madi I’m going to give you the biggest hug. You need one,” he said.

Doctors at Augusta University want women to use their intimate connections with the men in their lives to encourage prostate checks.