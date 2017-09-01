Olin Corp. making donation to American Red Cross

(WJBF) – Olin Corporation made an announcement Friday, Sept.1 that it will be making a $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross in order to support Hurricane Harvey disaster relief efforts.

In addition to the corporation’s support, Olin’s Freeport, Texas bleach plant has produced three truckloads of bleach at about 15,000 one-gallon bottles that will be distributed by the American Red Cross to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

According to Olin, the bleach bottling services were donated in part by the KIK Custom Products in Houston, Texas.