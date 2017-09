SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – New information has been released for South Carolina driver’s licenses.

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, (DMV) is unveiling a more convenient way for you to upgrade your ID.

A new website will allow you to find out if you’re eligible to order a Real ID license online when they become available in 2018.

If the documents needed aren’t already on file, so you will have to go the DMV in person.