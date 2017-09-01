Salvation Army accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

CSRA (WJBF) – The Salvation Army will be lending a helping hand to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

Local units got to Texas shortly after Hurricane Harvey hit and more units left yesterday morning.

The Salvation Army is providing food, water and clean up kits.

Right now, Captain Philip Canning says 71 feeding units are in Texas.

The organization says donating money is the best way to help flood victims right now.

To donate to the Salvation Army, you can text the word “STORM” to 5-1-5-5-5 or call 1-800SALARMY.