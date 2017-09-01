September kicks off PCOS Awareness Month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Women battling a chronic metabolic, hormonal and endocrine disorder are wearing teal to advocate for a healthier life this month.

September is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Awareness month. PCOS affects one in 10 women of child-bearing age and can cause infertility, increased male hormones and difficulty losing weight.

Hundreds of women will head to Atlanta September 16 & 17 for PCOS Awareness Weekend. The annual event is the largest one dedicated to patient and healthcare-provider education as well as raising awareness and funds to help fight polycystic ovary syndrome.

The PCOS Symposium, presented by PCOS Challenge and hosted by Omega Phi Alpha National Service Sorority, takes place Saturday, September 16 at The Bill Moore Student Success Center on the campus of Georgia Tech. The day long event is by registration only and includes healthcare leaders and patients, eligible for thousands of dollars in giveaways.

That Sunday, September 17 will be the Bolt for PCOS 5K Run/Walk on the Instructional Center Lawn at Georgia Tech.

Register for PCOS Awareness Weekend here.

Learn more about PCOS Awareness Weekend and legislative efforts here.

Recently, H.Res.495, the historic and bipartisan resolution about PCOS, was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congressman David Scott (GA-13) and 20 other leaders in the House. H.Res.495 designates the month of September as PCOS Awareness Month and recognizes the seriousness of the disorder, the need for further research, and improved treatment and care options for women and girls with PCOS.

Now, the more than 40,000 women fighting PCOS have started a movement, contacting U.S. Representatives, to send a signal to Washington, D.C. to #PrioritizePCOS and vote for H.Res.495. Learn about that movement here.

Locally, one Bolt for PCOS 5K Run/Walk team is helping to raise funds for PCOS Challenge Inc. by holding a PCOS Bowling and Bake Auction on Saturday, September 9 from 3-5 p.m. at Northside Lanes. The cost is $15 per person, which includes shoes and there will be a cash only auction. You can sign up for a team in advance by sending an email to toughpearls@gmail.com.