GEORGIA (WJBF) – If you are drinking Labor Day weekend, stay safe and don’t drive.

In Georgia, Tow To Go will get you home safely and for free.

They will take you and your car to a location within a 10-mile radius.

Just call 855-2-TOW-2-GO for the service.

It is available now and runs until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.