AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects after a car chase.

Dispatch tells us the chase started during a traffic stop at the BI-LO on Jefferson Davis Highway, near Sudlow Lake Road.

A man and a woman made to Silverbluff and Atomic Road where they got out of the car and ran away.

Shots were fired, but we aren’t sure whether the officers or suspects were shooting.

The suspects are still on the run.