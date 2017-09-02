Deadly motorcycle accident

One man is dead after a motorcycle accident early this morning. The coroner says

30-year old James Collymore was killed while riding his motorcycle south bound on the 3600 block of Deans Bridge Road. The coroner says that’s when a pickup truck turned in front of his motorcycle, causing Collymore to hit the left rear corner of the truck. Collymore was pronounced dead on the scene. There’s no word on any charges at this time. We’ll continue to keep you updated.

