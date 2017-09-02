Deadly motorcycle accident

By Published: Updated:
Deadly Accident graphic

One man is dead after a motorcycle accident early this morning. The coroner says
30-year old James Collymore was killed while riding his motorcycle south bound on the 3600 block of Deans Bridge Road. The coroner says that’s when a pickup truck turned in front of his motorcycle, causing Collymore to hit the left rear corner of the truck. Collymore was pronounced dead on the scene. There’s no word on any charges at this time. We’ll continue to keep you updated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s