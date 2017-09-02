FFN: Week 3

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week three of Football Friday Night.
SEGMENT 1: Georgia Games
- Greenbrier 48, Josey 8
- Jefferson 14, Thomson 20
- Washington County 17, Burke County 42
- Cross Creek 0, Glenn Hills 22
- Hephzibah 39, Westside 7
- Wade Hampton 13, Screven County 48
- Emanuel County Institute 54, Portal 6
- Lincoln County 20, Grovetown 24
SEGMENT 2: South Carolina Games
- Swansea 0, South Aiken 51
- Silver Bluff 22, Fox Creek 20
- McCormick 28, Southside Christian 65 (Thursday)
SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live & more
- Aiken 25, ARC 33
- Westminster 19, Edmund Burke Academy 41
- Laney 7, Evans 48 (Thursday)
- Warren County 16, Harlem 48 (Thursday)
SEGMENT 4: Top Plays & more
- Top 5 plays of the week
- Warren County band