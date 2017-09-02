FFN: Week 3

By and Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week three of Football Friday Night.

SEGMENT 1: Georgia Games

  • Greenbrier 48, Josey 8
  • Jefferson 14, Thomson 20
  • Washington County 17, Burke County 42
  • Cross Creek 0, Glenn Hills 22
  • Hephzibah 39, Westside 7
  • Wade Hampton 13, Screven County 48
  • Emanuel County Institute 54, Portal 6
  • Lincoln County 20, Grovetown 24

SEGMENT 2: South Carolina Games

  • Swansea 0, South Aiken 51
  • Silver Bluff 22, Fox Creek 20
  • McCormick 28, Southside Christian 65 (Thursday)

SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live & more

  • Aiken 25, ARC 33
  • Westminster 19, Edmund Burke Academy 41
  • Laney 7, Evans 48 (Thursday)
  • Warren County 16, Harlem 48 (Thursday)

SEGMENT 4: Top Plays & more

  • Top 5 plays of the week
  • Warren County band

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s