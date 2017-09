Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a suspect behind a shooting Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Essie McIntyre Boulevard near Pendleton King Park.

Investigators say only one person was shot and later taken to the hospital. We do not yet know their condition.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but we will be working to bring you more information as it comes.