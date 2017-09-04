Justin Thomas wins Dell Technologies Championship for 5th victory of season

Published:
AP Photo

NORTON, Mass. (AP) – Justin Thomas added another big title to a season filled with big moments by outlasting Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman on the back nine of the TPC Boston to win the Dell Technologies Championship.

Two shots behind at the turn, Thomas surged ahead with a short birdie and a 6-foot par save and closed with a 5-under 66 for a three-shot victory that was much tighter than the final margin. It was the fifth title of the season for Thomas, including his first major at the PGA Championship.

Spieth wasted a birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie start to his round with too many mistakes on the back nine. He closed with a 67 and was runner-up for the second straight week in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Spieth still went to No. 1 in the FedEx Cup.

Leishman shot 40 on the back nine and wound up four back after a 70.

