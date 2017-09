BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – Autopsy results are pending on a body found in the remains of a mobile home fire in Barnwell this weekend.

Firefighters were called to the home on Highway 64 on Saturday at 8:20 p.m.

Once the victim’s body was found, the Coroner’s Office along with SLED Arson were brought in to investigate.

The victim, a woman, will undergo an autopsy this week to determine an identity and cause of death.

The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.