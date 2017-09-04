Two suspects in custody after high-speed chase in Aiken

Related Coverage Two suspects on the run in Aiken Co. identified

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A carjacking and two-state high-speed chase ends in the surrender of two people wanted in Aiken County.

Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office tells us, James Edward Brown and Ashley Trull were taken into custody this morning.

Brown and Trull allegedly committed a carjacking this morning at Pine Log and Atomic Road before the chase began.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies were also involved in the chase as it entered Georgia.

The suspects surrendered peacefully after the chase went back into South Carolina and the highway patrol performed a pit maneuver.

Brown and Trull are wanted for 3 counts of attempted murder from last week, after they allegedly fired shots at deputies attempting a traffic stop.

Nobody was hurt in that incident.