AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Renovations are wrapping up for an Augusta Boys and Girls Club.

The Hagler Street location will reopen its doors this week.

The new Harrisburg club will have a state-of-the art stem lab and a dance studio.

The organization hopes this helps kids have the opportunity to explore their gifts and follow their dreams.

There will be ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.