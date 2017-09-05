Augusta to hold barbecue to help Harvey victims.

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The city of Augusta is cooking up plans to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

City officials announcing that this Friday they will hold a barbecue at the Municipal Building’s Beazley room to raise money for the Salvation Army.

There will be barbecue chicken for sale for a minimum donation of ten dollars, the city says this will compliment other hurricane relief efforts already underway in Augusta.

” I think 27 thousand dollars have already been raised in our community this is just another way for us from a government standpoint and all of our other agencies we stand and say we support our friends and family members our neighbors there in Texas and certainly in Houston,” says Mayor Hardie Davis.

“The barbecue fund raising kicks off at 11 Friday and will continue as long as the food lasts.

