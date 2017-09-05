Commission approves Keep Augusta Beautiful chapter

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta Commissioners will be spending some dollars to get the city looking better.

Commissioners approving the creation of an Augusta Chapter of Keep America Beautiful.

The keep Augusta beautiful chapter will have two employees with a budget of 150 thousand dollars,

The creation of two new positions was troubling for some city leaders.

“That’s not the question about whether we need it or not do we have the in-house manpower to make it happen that’s my concern,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

“Even a two man crew is too many?”

“Not necessarily two man crew or a three person crew is too many could they come in house that was always the question for me,” said Hasan.

“You don’t want to hire new people.”

“I don’t want to hire new people,” Hasan said.

The commission also approved phasing out the recycling perks program the end of this year.

This will save the landfill more than two hundred seventy thousand dollars a year the Administrator saying the savings from will be used to fund the Keep Augusta Beautiful program.