Donors give Harrisburg kids hope

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Children in Augusta’s Harrisburg community walked into a brand new Boys & Girls Club after years of renovations and a lot of money from donors willing to give kids hope.

“I don’t know what it is about the Boys & Girls Club, but they have a way of hiring people who inspire and enable.”

Those are the words of high school junior Beleil Lamb. He has spent the past five years ditching the streets to walk through the doors of the E.W. Hagler Club of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the CSRA.

He told NewsChannel 6 he comes because, “There is access to computers and games and stuff that you probably wouldn’t have at home.”

The board saw a need to build a new facility after several structural issues, such as keeping the building cool during the dog days of summer. But even with the need to rebuild, Mark Maund told us staying on Division Road was important.

“I believe it’s the last eight years, no pregnancies, no juvenile justice system and 98 percent of the children graduate from high school on time with a plan for the future,” Maund said of the club’s statistics.

During the unveiling, the Ann Boardman Scholars Atrium was revealed. Philanthropists, such as Boardman, made sure kids who wanted to attend the Boys and Girls Club had scholarships, so areas were dedicated to them. But it’s the programming that keeps them coming back.

Teen Program Director Juanita Roberts told us “We have money matters to teach the kids about saving money and opening bank accounts. We have reducing the risks, which is a program that teaches the kids about sex ed.”

And beyond the programming is more to help keep kids on track.

“Discipline and love. You reward a child when they do well and when they get out of line you discipline them,” Maund added.

Beleil said he’s seen that love and no doubt that correction too. That’s why he’s seen the Masters tournament, represented the club and the CSRA and is on the road for more success.

“If they are here occupying my time and I’m here having a great time them I’m not out there doing things that I probably should not be doing,” he explained.

Now teens who want to walk down the same path as Beleil can join the teen program. The Boys & Girls Club is still taking applications and it’s 10 dollars a month. You an apply here.