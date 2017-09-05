Expect traffic delays in McDuffie County near Columbia County/Jefferson County line

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Transportation will be working on a double surface treatment project that will result in lane closures along a six mile route of U.S. Highway 221 near Dearing in McDuffie County.

The work zone will stretch from the intersection with Radford Gay Road to just south of the intersection with Luckey Bridge Road (pictured).

Drivers will follow a pilot car through the length of the lane closure. Work will begin Wednesday and continue until Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, weather permitting.

The project is expected to be finished by Saturday unless weather changes the schedule.

