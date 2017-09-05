Jennie: Saving Cumberland Island

TELEVISION PARK–

Screenings: Wed, 9/13 6pm

Covenant Prsby

3131 Walton Way

Sunday, Oct. 1st 3pm

Jabez Sanford Hardin PAC

Colco Library

Tuesday, Oct 17 6:30p

Sierra Club

Unitarian Church WW Ext

The National Park Service is negotiating with landowners on Cumberland Island over the potential development of 1,000 acres. Our voices need to be heard and we still need to be pushing behind the scenes for no new homes on the island. With that said, I want to announce upcoming screenings of the film “Cumberland Island – The Shrinking Sanctuary.” These screenings will include a presentation and a Q&A afterwards. August 8th – Atlanta, August 22nd – Jacksonville, September 13th – Augusta and October 1 – Augusta. More to come. If you would like to attend any of these screenings/presentations, please let me know and I will get you more details.

SAVE CUMBERLAND ISLAND background:

A decision to grant a hardship variance to allow construction of a 10-home subdivision on Cumberland Island has generated a variety of possible solutions among environmental groups.

Most environmentalists, including groups like St. Simons Island-based Center for a Sustainable Coast, oppose any new construction on an estimated 1,000 acres of privately-owned land on the national seashore. However, a handful of groups, including Brunswick-based One Hundred Miles, Georgia Conservancy and the Southern Environmental Law Center, favor limited construction on the island as a compromise.

One Hundred Miles supports a plan that would allow one house for every 25 acres, with an exemption to allow property owners with smaller lots to build one home. The Southern Environmental Law Center is recommending a density of one house per 40 acres. The Georgia Conservancy is supporting one house for every 25 acres. Camden County officials are suggesting one house for every 15 acres.

The National Park Service is currently negotiating with island residents to try to reach an agreement. Negotiations could take up to a year to complete.

The recommendation included suggestions on setbacks of 150 feet from rivers, marshes, dunes and National Park Service boundaries.